HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,267,300 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the April 30th total of 2,880,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,534.6 days.

OTCMKTS HLFFF traded down $1.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.79. 503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,540. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.02.

HelloFresh SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as meal kit provider for home industry. The company offers premium meals, protein swaps, double portions, and extra recipes, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Norway, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

