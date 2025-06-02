HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,267,300 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the April 30th total of 2,880,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,534.6 days.
HelloFresh Price Performance
OTCMKTS HLFFF traded down $1.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.79. 503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,540. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.02.
HelloFresh Company Profile
