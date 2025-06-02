Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.59 and last traded at $40.55, with a volume of 8679 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.21.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day moving average is $36.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $647,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

