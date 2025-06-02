Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.35 and last traded at $53.88, with a volume of 207495 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Willdan Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Willdan Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Willdan Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $779.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.81.

In other news, VP Micah Chen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,796.40. This trade represents a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mohammad Shahidehpour sold 2,273 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $89,101.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,466.40. This represents a 15.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,273 shares of company stock worth $5,083,176 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willdan Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Willdan Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Willdan Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Willdan Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in Willdan Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 22,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Willdan Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Further Reading

