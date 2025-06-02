Pan American Silver Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 9,098 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 26% compared to the average daily volume of 7,235 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAAS stock traded up $1.68 on Monday, hitting $26.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,150,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,567. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.47 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.50. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $28.60.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $773.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.62 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAAS shares. CIBC upped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

