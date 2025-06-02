Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,943.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,535,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,244,648,000 after buying an additional 63,382,112 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,288,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,420,000 after buying an additional 1,183,962 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,498,000 after purchasing an additional 981,362 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,778,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,630,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of IAU stock opened at $62.12 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $43.24 and a 12-month high of $64.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.00 and its 200 day moving average is $55.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 0.13.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

