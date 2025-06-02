PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.41% from the stock’s current price.

PD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PagerDuty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut their price objective on PagerDuty from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PagerDuty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PagerDuty from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PagerDuty

PagerDuty Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE PD opened at $14.15 on Monday. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $23.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 0.99.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $119.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.98 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 22.02% and a negative net margin of 16.29%. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 2,235.6% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

(Get Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.