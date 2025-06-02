American National Bank & Trust Acquires 635 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

American National Bank & Trust raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,742,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 36,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 247.2% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Cfra upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $50.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day moving average of $54.88. The company has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $13.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

