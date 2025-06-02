ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 824,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $874,258,000 after buying an additional 12,533 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $48,802,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,147,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $10,071,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,878,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,339,000 after buying an additional 272,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,013.61, for a total transaction of $433,825.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,891 shares in the company, valued at $11,039,226.51. This represents a 3.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $985.00, for a total value of $188,135.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,020. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,102 shares of company stock worth $2,944,038. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,128.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,060.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays set a $1,085.00 target price on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $716.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,062.50.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $1,011.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $899.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $974.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $645.45 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The company has a market capitalization of $209.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

