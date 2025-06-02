Nano Trading 2.1% Lower This Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00000893 BTC on exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $123.95 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nano has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104,210.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $399.07 or 0.00382943 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00008143 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.60 or 0.00348908 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00084568 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00016379 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00050628 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

