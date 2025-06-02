Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Announces Earnings Results

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Else Nutrition had a negative net margin of 185.54% and a negative return on equity of 395.38%.

Else Nutrition Price Performance

BABYF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 182,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,931. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. Else Nutrition has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.17.

About Else Nutrition

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children's, and adults in North America, Israel, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers baby and toddler snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby and toddler nutrition formula products; kids and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products for babies, as well as toddler drink for toddlers ages 12-36 months; and follow-on formula for infants.

