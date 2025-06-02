Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Announces Earnings Results

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Else Nutrition had a negative net margin of 185.54% and a negative return on equity of 395.38%.
Else Nutrition Price Performance
BABYF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 182,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,931. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. Else Nutrition has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.17.
About Else Nutrition
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Else Nutrition
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 5 Stocks Set to Soar This Summer
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Why SoundHound Could Be a Short Squeeze in the Making
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Why Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Could Lead the Rotation
Receive News & Ratings for Else Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Else Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.