Industrial Stocks To Watch Now – June 2nd

Tesla, Broadcom, Chevron, GE Aerospace, Micron Technology, Vistra, and Nucor are the seven Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that manufacture, transport or distribute goods used in construction, infrastructure, machinery and related industries. They include firms in heavy equipment, aerospace, railroads and industrial services. Because their revenues often track economic activity, industrial stocks can serve as indicators of broader economic health. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $8.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $338.18. The stock had a trading volume of 52,284,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,978,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 165.84, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla has a twelve month low of $167.41 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO stock traded up $6.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $248.20. 9,676,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,790,789. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.24, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

CVX stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,969,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,094,192. The firm has a market cap of $240.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.44. Chevron has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

GE stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $246.90. 2,546,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,344,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $150.20 and a fifty-two week high of $248.04. The company has a market capitalization of $263.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

MU traded up $2.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,146,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,466,433. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $108.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.55 and a 200-day moving average of $91.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of VST traded up $6.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $167.05. 3,459,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,458,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. Vistra has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $199.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VST

Nucor (NUE)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Shares of NUE stock traded up $9.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.06. 4,639,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,156,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.44. Nucor has a twelve month low of $97.59 and a twelve month high of $170.52. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NUE

Featured Stories