SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Trading Down 4.6% – What’s Next?

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) shares traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $5.96. 255,391 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 760,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $718.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $201.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.09 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bryan P. Clark sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $45,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,758. This represents a 23.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $733,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 59,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 313,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 47,407 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

