Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 48,866 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 28,876 shares.The stock last traded at $422.97 and had previously closed at $424.82.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 million. Winmark had a net margin of 49.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Winmark’s payout ratio is presently 34.32%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Winmark during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Winmark by 820.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Winmark by 147.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Winmark by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Winmark during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

