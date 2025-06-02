Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Here’s Why

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $103.16 and last traded at $102.66. Approximately 304,630 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,669,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 price target on Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.58.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.07 and its 200 day moving average is $141.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.79.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dirkson R. Charles bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.67 per share, with a total value of $548,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,350. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Levy acquired 283,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.21 per share, with a total value of $31,529,925.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,672,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,019,521.27. This represents a 20.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 505,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,032,120. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $11,869,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $225,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 640,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,069,000 after purchasing an additional 82,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 9,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.