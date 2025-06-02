SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.09 and last traded at $40.06, with a volume of 286107 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.81.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.6%

The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.28.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rogco LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

