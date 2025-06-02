Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the April 30th total of 101,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Secom Stock Performance

SOMLY stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.07. 47,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,812. Secom has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Secom had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter.

Secom Company Profile

SECOM CO., LTD., together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geospatial Information Services, BPO and ICT Services, and Other Services. The Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems.

