Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Update

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the April 30th total of 72,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Suzuki Motor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Suzuki Motor Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SZKMY traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,020. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.63. Suzuki Motor has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $53.83.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $10.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,489.49 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Suzuki Motor will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

