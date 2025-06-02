Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Short Interest Update

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,000 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the April 30th total of 309,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 512.5 days.

Square Enix Stock Performance

Square Enix stock remained flat at $63.62 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 668. Square Enix has a one year low of $27.98 and a one year high of $63.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.96 and a beta of 0.55.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $506.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.54 million. Square Enix had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 10.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Square Enix will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Square Enix in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Square Enix

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Entertainment Business, Amusement Business, Publishing Business, and Rights Property Business. The company plans, develops, sells, and manages digital entertainment content primarily in the form of computer games.

