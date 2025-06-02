RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Trading Down 5.1% – Here’s What Happened

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.36. Approximately 316,919 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,842,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Separately, UBS Group raised their target price on RealReal from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.61.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $160.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in RealReal by 52.8% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in RealReal by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

