Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Short Interest Update

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the April 30th total of 29,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 214,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SVNLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. HSBC cut shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Stock Up 0.8%

SVNLY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.64. 143,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,145. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average is $5.78. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $6.83.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.7123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.63. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.19%.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, Finland, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services, as well as foreign exchange rate services.

