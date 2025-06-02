Best Oil Stocks To Consider – June 2nd

Exxon Mobil, Chevron, and United States Steel are the three Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, production, refining and distribution of crude oil and petroleum products. Investors buy and sell these equities to gain exposure to energy markets and potentially profit from movements in global oil prices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,539,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,517,421. The firm has a market cap of $443.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.95 and a 200-day moving average of $109.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

CVX stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,969,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,094,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $240.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.44.

United States Steel (X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

NYSE X traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $53.35. 10,143,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,137,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.55. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $54.03.

