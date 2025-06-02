Best Entertainment Stocks To Follow Today – June 2nd

Alibaba Group, DraftKings, Roblox, Flutter Entertainment, Arista Networks, Walt Disney, and Target are the seven Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves creating, producing, or distributing films, television shows, music, live events, video games, streaming services, and other leisure content. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth and profitability driven by consumer demand for movies, series, gaming, concerts, and digital media. Performance in this sector is often influenced by content hits, subscriber growth, box-office receipts, and shifts in media consumption trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.67. 7,684,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,963,261. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $273.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

DKNG stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.58. 14,732,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,718,553. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.00. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of -31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89.

Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Roblox stock traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.39. 5,165,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,754,263. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of -61.64 and a beta of 1.46. Roblox has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $89.75.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

FLUT stock traded down $5.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $247.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,716,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,381. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $174.03 and a one year high of $299.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.38. The company has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $1.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.32. 3,466,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,008,003. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $133.58. The company has a market cap of $110.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.89 and a 200 day moving average of $96.59.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,617,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,019,109. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.68. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $118.63. The stock has a market cap of $202.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of Target stock traded down $1.06 on Monday, reaching $92.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,926,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,022,314. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The company has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.72.

