iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Holdings Lowered by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $45.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.45. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.63.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

