First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First Advantage from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Advantage from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of FA opened at $17.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 568.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. First Advantage has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $20.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Advantage will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in First Advantage by 7.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 239,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 16,664 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Advantage by 10.4% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,289,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,164,000 after purchasing an additional 121,687 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA boosted its position in shares of First Advantage by 124.5% in the first quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 19,880 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Advantage by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

