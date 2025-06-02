Gavin Patterson Sells 60,000 Shares of Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX) Stock

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Patterson sold 60,000 shares of Elixirr International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 810 ($10.90), for a total transaction of £486,000 ($654,104.98).

Elixirr International Price Performance

Shares of ELIX opened at GBX 762 ($10.26) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 712.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 743.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Elixirr International plc has a twelve month low of GBX 520 ($7.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 880 ($11.84). The company has a market cap of £368.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Elixirr International (LON:ELIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported GBX 34.80 ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. Elixirr International had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 18.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Elixirr International plc will post 44.516129 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elixirr International Company Profile

We’re an award-winning, global consulting firm working with clients across a diverse range of markets, industries and geographies. In short, we take on our clients’ toughest challenges, building businesses that redefine industries.

We’re a high-performance, hand-selected team of industry professionals, subject matter experts, career consultants, designers and developers.

Featured Stories

