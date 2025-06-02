Paladin Wealth LLC Has $863,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Paladin Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $225.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.76. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.39 and a 1 year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.12.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

