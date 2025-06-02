TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI) SVP Sells $67,500.00 in Stock

TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI – Get Free Report) SVP Kieran Brennan sold 5,000 shares of TSS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 318,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,293,000. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kieran Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 23rd, Kieran Brennan sold 10,000 shares of TSS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $130,700.00.

TSS Trading Up 16.6%

NASDAQ:TSSI opened at $14.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $357.04 million, a PE ratio of 79.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. TSS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $18.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSS ( NASDAQ:TSSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TSS had a return on equity of 87.89% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $98.96 million for the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of TSS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TSS

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSSI. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TSS during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in TSS in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in TSS during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in TSS during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in TSS in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000.

TSS Company Profile

TSS, Inc offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments.

