Sarasin & Partners LLP Purchases New Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 23,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,508,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,199,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,353,517,000 after acquiring an additional 190,430 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ServiceNow by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,955,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,434,235,000 after acquiring an additional 509,467 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,878,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,232,339,000 after buying an additional 272,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,312,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,560,890,000 after buying an additional 100,670 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 87,501.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,141,108,000 after buying an additional 2,686,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.61, for a total value of $284,831.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,554.47. This represents a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 62 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total value of $63,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,636. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,102 shares of company stock worth $2,944,038 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,210.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Truist Financial raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $950.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,062.50.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $1,011.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $209.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $899.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $974.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $645.45 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

