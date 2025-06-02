Short Interest in Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Grows By 39.3%

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,160,000 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the April 30th total of 8,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Tenaya Therapeutics news, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III bought 35,714,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,998.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,313,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,519,491.30. The trade was a 262.62% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,137 shares of company stock valued at $13,902. 48.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNYA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 600,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TNYA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock opened at $0.45 on Monday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $4.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.99.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

