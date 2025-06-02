Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Equities research analysts at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.04.

NYSE:LSPD opened at $10.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $18.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.49.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $253.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.51 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,372,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,004,000 after purchasing an additional 39,115 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 37,065.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,181,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,688,000 after buying an additional 4,170,557 shares during the period. Wishbone Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $32,156,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,149,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,009,000 after acquiring an additional 24,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 151.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,148,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,469 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

