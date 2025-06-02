Ervin Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Ervin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises 0.7% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,186,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,208,615,000 after purchasing an additional 959,696 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,788,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,239,421,000 after buying an additional 31,231 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 70,115.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,282,120,000 after buying an additional 1,398,805 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,252,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,324,000 after buying an additional 33,603 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 962,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $667,155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $906.00.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $732.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $687.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $708.60. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.