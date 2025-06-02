Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Takes $3.30 Million Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 142,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 17,446 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 21,542 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 133,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 80,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDU opened at $23.16 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.96.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.