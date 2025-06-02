Sweeney & Michel LLC Acquires New Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,309.3% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $889,280.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $266,741.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,784,750.12. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,355 shares of company stock valued at $8,599,281. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Cowen upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.63.

Get Our Latest Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.7%

SCHW stock opened at $88.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $89.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.