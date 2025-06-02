Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Public Storage by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PSA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Public Storage from $329.00 to $328.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $368.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $354.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.25.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.6%

PSA opened at $307.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $294.61 and a 200 day moving average of $303.23. The company has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.91. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $256.60 and a 12 month high of $369.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 40.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 119.17%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

