Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th.

Avnet has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Avnet has a payout ratio of 26.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Avnet to earn $5.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Avnet Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of AVT stock opened at $49.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.74. Avnet has a 12-month low of $39.22 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.41%. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Insider Activity at Avnet

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 4,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $211,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,252.80. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avnet

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet by 254.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 160,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 115,490 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 16.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,148,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 4.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 353,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,012,000 after purchasing an additional 16,443 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Avnet by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Articles

