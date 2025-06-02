iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $830,000. Orin Green Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 20,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,872 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of AOR opened at $59.45 on Monday. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $52.97 and a 12-month high of $59.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.64.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.