Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $410.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $387.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Saia from $540.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Saia from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens lowered Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $515.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $415.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.16.

SAIA opened at $263.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.06. Saia has a 52 week low of $229.12 and a 52 week high of $624.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $787.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.18 million. Saia had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Saia by 127.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Saia by 291.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

