HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

HUBS has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $900.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $885.00 to $745.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.33.

Get HubSpot alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HubSpot

HubSpot Price Performance

Insider Activity at HubSpot

HUBS opened at $589.93 on Friday. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $434.84 and a fifty-two week high of $881.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,555.51, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $589.71 and its 200 day moving average is $670.38.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total value of $5,163,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 527,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,283,502.84. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total transaction of $1,367,077.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,373 shares in the company, valued at $41,536,312.16. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,062 shares of company stock valued at $11,516,757. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at about $10,569,000. Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 4,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.