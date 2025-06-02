Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
NYSE AIV opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.38. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $9.49.
Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 68.04% and a negative net margin of 119.76%. The business had revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.64 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
