Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

NYSE AIV opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.38. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $9.49.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 68.04% and a negative net margin of 119.76%. The business had revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.64 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Investment and Management

About Apartment Investment and Management

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIV. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 3,074,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,944,000 after buying an additional 1,338,921 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter valued at $1,811,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth about $5,691,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 658,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 190,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 190,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.