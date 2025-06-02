Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Lottery.com Stock Performance

Shares of LTRY opened at $1.52 on Friday. Lottery.com has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80.

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Lottery.com had a negative net margin of 594.64% and a negative return on equity of 88.86%. The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter.

Lottery.com Company Profile

Lottery.com Inc, a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. The company delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

