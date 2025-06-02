Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Price Up 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.77 and last traded at $57.88. Approximately 15,371,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 19,740,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 128.83 and a beta of 1.84.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $586.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.21 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company’s revenue was up 110.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $180,627.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,558,948.78. This represents a 2.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $697,407.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,999.52. This represents a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 617,367 shares of company stock worth $25,227,888. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

