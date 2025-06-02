Czech National Bank Increases Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $10,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,142,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603,787 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $582,592,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 10,975.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,902,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,877 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,142,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,653,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $234,547.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,032.52. This represents a 36.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.08.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:KMB opened at $143.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $124.10 and a 12-month high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

