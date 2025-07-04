Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 1,670 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $48.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.81 and a twelve month high of $52.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.41% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $395.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $186,320.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 136,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,270.74. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

