Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,609 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,879 shares during the quarter. SAP accounts for about 2.0% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $7,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,602,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,563,000 after purchasing an additional 890,157 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SAP by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,471,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $362,371,000 after purchasing an additional 701,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,346,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $331,523,000 after buying an additional 798,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SAP by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,314,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,720,000 after acquiring an additional 70,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 31,239.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,644,000 after buying an additional 1,302,061 shares during the last quarter.

SAP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.83.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $302.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $371.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $194.93 and a fifty-two week high of $311.40.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 16.33%. Research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $2.5423 per share. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

