Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Kintegral Advisory LLC

Kintegral Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,053 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,365 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,497,000. Czech National Bank grew its position in Starbucks by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 260,898 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after acquiring an additional 15,132 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 498,511 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $45,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Group Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 617,318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $56,330,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Up 0.3%

SBUX opened at $94.44 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.27. The firm has a market cap of $107.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Argus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Starbucks

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.