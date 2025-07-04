VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 69,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.9% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $33.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.51 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 67.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

A number of analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

