Courage Miller Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 901,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,571,000 after buying an additional 37,628 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 38,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

BSV stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.63 and a 12 month high of $79.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.86.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

