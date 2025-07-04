Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Holdings Decreased by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,859 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 4.9% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA owned 0.06% of Fiserv worth $72,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,205,000 after acquiring an additional 96,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Sunday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Fiserv from $223.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fiserv from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.23.

Fiserv Price Performance

NYSE FI opened at $175.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.46 and a 52-week high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.