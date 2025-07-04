iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. CM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saiph Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Saiph Capital LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $223.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.09. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

