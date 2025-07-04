Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,961,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,389,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,774 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16,338.3% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,177,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $582,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,722 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $453,427,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14,969.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,540,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,503,000 after buying an additional 1,530,737 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,436,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,501,000 after buying an additional 935,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $172.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.09. The stock has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $115.10 and a 12 month high of $183.31.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.13.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

